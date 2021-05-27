Acting editor’s note: This is the sixth candidate profile in advance of the June 19 byelection in Penticton. We’re offering the same opportunity to all candidates. Please email freelancer Keith Lacey directly if you wish to have a profile published. Reach him at: Pentictonlazer2021@hotmail.com
A former corporate litigation lawyer who recently returned home to Penticton to continue her legal career with Veterans Affairs Canada is also hoping to bring a new voice to Penticton city council.
Amelia Boultbee, 33, is one of 10 candidates running in the June 19 byelection for a single seat previously held by Jake Kimberley, who resigned due to health reasons.
She grew up in Penticton, but moved away at age 18 to attend the University of British Columbia. After obtaining a political science degree, she later attended law school at UBC and then went to work in the private sector.
Boultbee returned home to Penticton last year and “is excited to put down roots here.”
After her mother died of cancer in late 2019, it put her life into perspective and made her realize that living close to family and enjoying the Okanagan lifestyle were vitally important.
In her new job, Boultbee represents RCMP members and other veterans through the Bureau of Pensions Advocates for Veterans Affairs Canada.
While she has no official political experience, Boultbee was actively involved in student governance during her post-secondary education and has held numerous leadership roles with several non-profits and volunteer boards.
If elected, Boultbee said, she would increase transparency in municipal government, be easily accessible to all local residents and engage constituents using numerous social media platforms.
“My ability to build consensus and work with all parties has been a key feature of my career in dispute resolution, and I think there are many active and informed groups in our community and I see opportunities for all of us to work better together,” she said.
Boultbee sees the main issues affecting Penticton as public safety and housing affordability.
“Of course, all cities change over the years, but the change in Penticton has been extreme and dramatic. I was shocked to see it when I moved back,” she said of increased public disorder.
And on the housing front, “I certainly think there is more that council could do to manage the situation,” said Boultbee. “Penticton lacks housing inventory, yet the city is developing a reputation as being unfriendly to developers.”