Anglers who try their luck in at popular fishing hole near Penticton will be competing for space with construction crews.
Construction work is underway on the dam at the west end of Yellow Lake, which is located just off the side of Highway 3A approximately halfway between Penticton and Keremeos.
“The height of the dam and the dam’s spillway will be widened in order to meet the inflow design flood requirements under B.C.’s Dam Safety Regulation,” the province said in a press release.
“Additionally, the water level in Yellow Lake will be lowered up to half a metre in August to facilitate dam repairs. Dam repairs and upgrades will ensure the dam meets both provincial and national dam safety association standards.”
To make room for equipment, the public parking lot at the west end of Yellow Lake will be closed for the duration of the work, which is scheduled to run through Oct. 15.
“Although the boat launch will remain open, the Thompson-Okanagan Fish and Wildlife Branch asks the public and anglers to avoid this area during construction,” the press release added. “There are additional public parking and facilities at the east end of Yellow Lake.”