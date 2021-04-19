While a Penticton judge was convinced beyond a reasonable doubt Monday that Bryan Lamb did indeed assault two boys in a Kaleden park last summer, she was less certain about what role a brain injury played in Lamb’s actions.
As a result, Judge Michelle Daneliuk delivered the pair of assault convictions, but reserved her sentencing decision to a later date, pending completion of reports delving into Lamb’s background and psychological profile.
Daneliuk noted she’d heard “vague and nebulous” references to Lamb’s brain injury, but not enough to property craft a sentence.
“And I have no explanation for what happened here, which is a random attack on two children, which is terrifying to me,” added the judge.
The assaults occurred Aug. 25, 2020, on the basketball court at Pioneer Park in Kaleden. The victims were two boys, ages 10 and four.
The older victim testified at trial in February that Lamb suddenly appeared beside him that day and “said something about someone in a wheelchair.”
“I kind of just stood there,” the boy continued, noting his fear was heightened because there was no one around in a wheelchair.
Lamb then put one hand on the back of the boy’s neck and hit the boy’s face with the other, according to the victim.
“He, like, slapped me,” said the boy, who described it as a “hard” blow.
The victim then ran to a group of adults, at which point Lamb is alleged to have committed a similar assault on a nearby four-year-old boy who also on the basketball court.
The younger boy wasn’t called to testify, although other trial witnesses – both kids and adults – all recounted seeing some kind of interaction between Lamb and the boys that was accompanied by Lamb appearing agitated and yelling.
Following the assaults, Lamb was chased by some parents and held for arrest by an off-duty police officer.
Daneliuk noted there were some discrepancies in the accounts provided by other witnesses, but “it is clear physical contact occurred” without the boys’ consent that constituted assaults.
Crown counsel Nashina Devji recommended a sentence of two years’ jail, minus enhanced credit for 190 days’ time served, to be followed by two years’ probation.
Devji noted Lamb recorded his first conviction for assault in 2000, and has had a handful more since then, which demonstrates “a continual pattern of violence.”
More important, continued Devji, is the need for a stiff sentence to denounce Lamb’s actions, which occurred in a place “where children should be entitled to feel safe,” and “had a serious and chilling effect on the community.”
Defence counsel Cheyne Hodson replied with a suggestion of time served, plus two years’ probation.
Hodson said his client’s brain injury “brought about much of the criminal record,” while homelessness and addictions also contributed to it.
Since the trial began, Lamb has “come to understand” the incident didn’t unfold the way he thought it did, and now “profoundly regrets” his actions, added Hodson.
Lamb agreed to participate in the interviews required for the pre-sentencing report and expressed an interest in addressing the court after it’s finished. The parties will reconvene in court June 9 for an update on the status of that report.
Meanwhile, Lamb was due back in court Monday afternoon for a separate trial on a single count of possession of stolen property in Keremeos on June 26, 2020.
Finally, a third trial on two counts of breaching bail and one count of being unlawfully in a dwelling house, all alleged to have occurred on Sept. 15, 2020, is set to resume Tuesday.
Last week, he was acquitted following trial on a charge of uttering threats against the manager of Skaha Lake Liquor Store.
As of February, Lamb was facing charges on six separate criminal files, all of which arose over a four-month span between June and September 2020 while he was bound by various court orders.
The other two cases concluded, respectively, on Feb. 11, when he was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to spitting on a police officer; and March 30, when the Crown stayed charges of assault with a weapon and breach of a court order.
Lamb is currently behind bars. He was granted bail in February, but turned himself in again after being unable to meet some of the strict conditions of his release.