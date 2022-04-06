Following public backlash against the City of Penticton’s decision to award The Peach concession contract to a new operator, a city councillor believes it’s time for a community refresher on the municipality’s bidding process.
That session, which is due to be presented by city staff at council’s next public meeting on May 3, was requested by Coun. James Miller and approved by a unanimous vote near the end of Tuesday night’s meeting.
Miller never mentioned The Peach specifically while presenting his motion, but Coun. Julius Bloomfield suggested it was clear that’s where Miller’s concern originated – as evidenced by a video Miller posted to his personal Facebook page earlier this week in which he mused about bringing a notice of motion to Tuesday’s meeting.
Bloomfield went on to note the terms of the request for proposals for The Peach and two other city-owned concession stand were approved by both council and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee in public meetings earlier this year.
“If this concern about the RFP process is that we are not following the provincial guidelines in some way, shape or form, then that probably should have been brought up during the process of approving the RFP,” said Bloomfield.
“I understand concerns. I understand that people like to keep things local,” added Bloomfield later. “But if that’s the intent of reviewing the process, to force people to stay with local suppliers and local traders, that’s a nice sentiment, but where does it stop? Where does that process stop? What weight is given to a local trader, local supplier? I just don’t see the need to reopen the RFP process. It’s done. It’s finished. I don’t see anything to be gained by trying to reverse it.”
Miller fired right back, accusing Bloomfield of making assumptions about Miller’s motives.
“The public has spoken and said they’re concerned about this. I’m not for one second suggesting a reconsideration of any contracts that have been handed (out), but I think education is a good thing,” said Miller.
Mayor John Vassilaki later attributed the public backlash to a leaky communication process.
“The public was concerned about all the misinformation that got out there before the city had the chance to put the results out to the public,” said Vassilaki.
“Somehow the losing end got the information that they weren’t supposed to get (from) someone who wasn’t supposed to get that information out there. That’s where the problem arose and why the public got to the point where it got.”
But at least one other member of council admitted she was caught flat-footed by The Peach furore and welcomed the idea of a refresher.
“I’ve been asked does our RFP process of scoring not consider the history of the incumbent? I didn’t know,” said Coun. Judy Sentes, who has held office since 2008.
The Peach’s new operator is Family Squeezed Lemonade, which was awarded a three-year lease for the city-owned facility. The outgoing operator is Diana Stirling, who also runs LocoLanding Adventure Park and the Lickity Splitz ice-cream shop on Lakeshore Drive.
Family Squeezed Lemonade was among three groups, including Stirling’s, who bid on the concession. Bids were judged on four criteria: business plan, experience, products, and pricing, and licence fee.
Details of the bids – including the licence fees offered to the city – have not yet been released.
“We are finalizing the paperwork. Once that is completed the city will certainly provide the information requested,” said Angela Campbell, general manager of finance and administration, in an email to The Herald on Wednesday.
And finally, while the headline on a city press release earlier this week described Calgary-based Family Squeezed Lemonade as a “local operator,” a company representative told another media outlet this week The Peach will be run by members of the family who reside in Kelowna.
Campbell clarified in her email that, “generally speaking, the city would consider local to mean within the Okanagan Valley.”
Family Squeezed Lemonade did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment from The Herald.