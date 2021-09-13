It’s going to take at least another month to nail down trial dates for Kerri Milton, the former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association.
Milton is accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time with the DPA. She was committed to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court following a preliminary inquiry in August.
Trial dates were set to be confirmed Monday, but a lawyer acting on Milton’s behalf had the matter adjourned to Oct. 25 to allow more time for scheduling.
Milton, who lives in Victoria, left the Downtown Penticton Association in July 2016 to become executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton's Downtown Penticton Association successor announced the group had discovered financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which had already been turned over to the RCMP.
Charges against Milton were filed in June 2020.