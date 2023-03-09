A “career criminal” who was on probation for his part in a prolonged 2020 police chase in Penticton is back behind bars for allegedly ramming an RCMP vehicle earlier this week in Keremeos.
Police say Blake Dunstall, 39, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 3rd Avenue.
“When the officer activated their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped their car, and did not continue to follow the suspect,” said RCMP Cpl. Chad Parsons in a press release.
“A short while later, the officer observed the same vehicle driving down 3rd Avenue, a dead-end road. The officer initiated his emergency lights and sirens again. The suspect conducted a U-turn, and drove back toward the officer’s vehicle, colliding with it. In a further attempt to escape, the suspect reversed onto a homeowner’s lawn, and ultimately got stuck on a tree stump.”
Dunstall and a 35-year-old female passenger were both arrested at the scene.
Police have recommended a slew of charges, including assaulting a police officer, flight from police, driving with a suspended licence and breaches of court orders. Dunstall was due for a bail hearing late Wednesday.
Dunstall, who has a lengthy criminal record, was last in the headlines in January 2022, when he was sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified on July 15, 2020.
Court heard Dunstall pulled up to a roadblock on Highway 97 in Penticton that night and, after a brief interaction with a police officer who was checking for impaired drivers, Dunstall drove off at high speed, running over the Mountie’s foot in the process.
Dunstall, who was captured later that night, claimed he was under duress at the time because he had been ordered to drive the vehicle from West Kelowna to Vancouver under orders from former criminal associates.
Before handing down her sentence, Judge Shannon Keyes said she agreed with the Crown’s assertion that Dunstall is a “career criminal.”
With enhanced credit for time served, Dunstall had just 62 days remaining on his three-year term when he was sentenced on Jan. 31, 2022. Once released from jail, Dunstall was subject to an 18-month probation order and 10-year driving prohibition.