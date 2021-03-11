The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
9:24 a.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.
10:16 a.m. Dunham Crescent, Summerland. Alarm.
12:07 p.m. Nagle Place, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:26 p.m. Armstrong Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
1:15 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Public service.
1:26 p.m. Ryan Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.
4:57 p.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Hazardous material.
5:42 p.m. Shaw Drive, Keremeos. Wildfire.
6:49 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Motor-vehicle incident.
7 p.m. Woodlands Place, Penticton. Assist other agency.
10:30 p.m. Creston Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
3:09 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.