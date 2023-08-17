Children who suffer from migraines are being sought for a clinical trial being conducted partly in Penticton.
Medical Arts Health Research Group is among the clinics involved in the trial involving 280 kids between the ages of six and 17.
The subject of the trial is a drug called eptinezumab.
“It was approved by Health Canada in 2021 for use in adults, but it has not been approved for use in children. This clinical trial is a first step in the direction of approval for a pediatric population,” explained Medical Arts Health Research Group in a press release.
“The researchers behind the study are hopeful that this new medication will be a valuable tool in the treatment of pediatric migraines. They believe that the medication has the potential to improve the quality of life for millions of children who suffer from this condition. The clinical trial is being conducted in accordance with strict ethical guidelines.”
Dr. Johan de Kock, a general practitioner in Penticton, is the leader researcher locally. For more information, call 250-490-4320 or visit www.healthresearch.ca.