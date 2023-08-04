OK, so it really wasn’t that hot and dry last month.
Penticton and Kelowna are both coming off their 10th-warmest July on record, while Vernon just got through its fifth-warmest, according to month-end data released by Environment Canada.
Penticton’s mean temperature for the month was 22.7 C, well above an average mean of 21 C since records started being kept in 1907.
Kelowna’s mean temperature was also 22.7 C, but compared against an average of 21.7 since 1899.
Finally, Vernon’s mean temperature was 22.6 C, way up from its average of 19.1 C since 1901.
On the rain front, Penticton was the driest spot in the Okanagan in July with just one millimetre recorded at the airport. The historical average for the month is 28.7 mm, yet July 2023 only ranked as the fourth-driest on record.
Kelowna got 8.6 mm, compared to its average of 37.2 mm, making it the 29th-driest July on record.
And the rain gauge in Vernon showed 7.7 mm, well off the average of 45.6 mm, for the 14th-driest July on record in that community.