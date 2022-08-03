Today’s schedule for the 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, first of five days, all events are FREE.
Wednesday, August 3:
— At Gyro Park: RONA Kids Zone, 9 a.m.–noon
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at 4 p.m.
— In 100 block of Main Street: Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Races, 12:15 p.m.
— At Okanagan Lake Park: London Drugs Seniors Day, noon-2:30 p.m.; meet the royalty candidates; free bingo, free cake and juice, entertainment by Judy Rowe and the South Okanagan Big Band, Okanagan Dance Studio, Three Scotch In, Black Widow Rope Spinners
— At Okanagan Lake Park: Chayce Kennedy Band, 2:15 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 2:45 p.m.; The Mason Burns Band, 3:15 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4:15 p.m.; Canadian Forces Skyhawks, 5 p.m.; opening ceremony, 7:15 p.m.; Prism, 7:45 p..m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 9 p.m.; headliner: Honeymoon Suite, 9:30 p.m.