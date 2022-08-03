Honeymoon Suite

Honeymoon Suite is pictured in a recent publicity still supplied by their management. The band which hails from Niagara Falls, Ont. is best known for their hit "New Girl Now."

Today’s schedule for the 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, first of five days, all events are FREE.

Wednesday, August 3:

— At Gyro Park: RONA Kids Zone, 9 a.m.–noon

— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at 4 p.m.

— In 100 block of Main Street: Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Races, 12:15 p.m.

— At Okanagan Lake Park: London Drugs Seniors Day, noon-2:30 p.m.; meet the royalty candidates; free bingo, free cake and juice, entertainment by Judy Rowe and the South Okanagan Big Band, Okanagan Dance Studio, Three Scotch In, Black Widow Rope Spinners

— At Okanagan Lake Park: Chayce Kennedy Band, 2:15 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 2:45 p.m.; The Mason Burns Band, 3:15 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4:15 p.m.; Canadian Forces Skyhawks, 5 p.m.; opening ceremony, 7:15 p.m.; Prism, 7:45 p..m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 9 p.m.; headliner: Honeymoon Suite, 9:30 p.m.