Friday, Jan. 6
• Ed Hill, with special guest Lukas Purm, The Oliver Theatre, 8 p.m., $25 available from Eventbrite.ca
• Winter exhibitions at Penticton & District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Open 8-ball tournament, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., Mah Jong int., 1 p.m.
• Fish and chips lunch, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; karaoke with Candie, 6:30 p.m.
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre (Jan. 6-12): Avatar: The Way of Water, (PG, 192 minutes) for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7 Penticton (Jan. 5-12): M3GAN (14-A, 102 minutes); Babylon (Brad Pitt, 14A, 189 minutes); Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (PG, 144 minutes); Puss in Boots The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes); Violent Night (14A, 112 minutes); Avatar: The Way of Water, (PG, 192 minutes; for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton
Saturday, Jan. 7
• Andre Rieu in Dublin, Landmark Cinemas, 12:30 p.m., for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Final day: Winter exhibitions at Penticton & District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre activities: chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dancing, 11 a.m.
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub, 985 Robinson Ave., 2-6 p.m.
• Drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner; 5:30 p.m., music with Bill Small, 6:30 p.m., Penticton Elks Lodge
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m., music bingo, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
• KIJHL junior hockey, North Okanagan Knights at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Oliver Arena (note location), 4 p.m.
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., Maiya Robbie (original folk), 5-7 p.m.
• Legion Darts house shoot, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 227, Okanagan Falls, 10:30 a.m.
• Breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
• Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, 1 p.m.
• Oliver Council meets, Council Chambers, 6173 Kootenay St., 7 p.m.
• Pub Dart League at various service clubs and pubs in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Scrabble, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., live and learn talk, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
• Community Safety Resource Review with general manager of community services Anthony Haddad and researcher Carl Griffiths, online, 6:30 p.m., register at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/focus-on-safety
• Slow mat yoga, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 11 a.m., lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• Zumba gold, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 11:45 a.m., belly dancing, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
• South Okanagan Loss Society, Life Transitions, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, 996 Main Street, 1-3 p.m., a six-part support series for those who have had a loss from overdose, death by suicide or violence, free, for more information: solspenticton.com
• Thursday Night Jam Blues/Rock, Clancy’s Pub, 333 Martin Street, 7-11 p.m., hosted by Tres Bobos Band, ages 19 and over
• Carpet bowling, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open 10 a.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
