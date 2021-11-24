Some local donors have stepped up to help double your contribution to the Share the Spirt of Giving fundraising campaign currently underway to benefit the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
Thanks to commitments from anonymous donors and the Penticton Foundry, the next $30,000 donated to Share the Spirit will be matched dollar-for-dollar.
“The entire community in the South Okanagan really rallies behind Share the Spirit and we are so thankful to be able to double their impact by the generosity of these donors,” said SOWINS executive director Danielle Goulden in a press release.
Share the Spirit has been a long-standing fundraising campaign for SOWINS and offers three ways to brighten other peoples lives: make a financial donation, sponsor a single woman or family for Christmas’ or fill a backpack for someone on the streets.
For more information, visit www.sowins.com/sharethespirit.