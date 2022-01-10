Highways connecting the Okanagan to the Lower Mainland have been a mess since last week and the travellers’ forecast doesn’t look much better.
Intermittent closures have shut down travel on Highway 5 (the Coquihalla), between Hope and Merritt, and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton. The closures have affected a range of local businesses, including The Herald, which is printed in Vancouver.
Highway 3 was closed again Monday morning for about an hour for avalanche control work, but even after reopening seemed like a bit of a gamble.
“Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel due to winter driving conditions, closures on short notice, delays and congestion. If travelling, be prepared to shelter in place, carry extra food, water, and warm clothing,” warned Drive BC.
Also on Monday morning, Environment Canada issued a fresh special weather statement for the Lower Mainland, including the flood-battered Fraser Valley, warning of heavy rain to come.
“A strong southwest flow will develop on Tuesday and result in an atmospheric river impacting the south coast. Heavy rain will develop later Tuesday as the first of several systems embedded in the flow arrives. Heavy rain will redevelop at times through Wednesday night as other systems arrive,” explains the statement.
Periods of snow and rain, with daytime highs around the freezing mark, are in the forecast for the South Okanagan through Wednesday.