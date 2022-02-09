The man accused of assaulting staff at the Keremeos municipal office last month has been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.
Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart, 41, has yet to enter pleas to any of the 14 charges – including three counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm – that were filed against him following an incident Jan. 24.
He made a brief appearance Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton, where his lawyer, Michael Patterson, requested the psychological evaluation.
Urquhart, who attended by videoconference from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, appeared calm and alert during the five-minute hearing, but also expressed a desire for a private word with Judge Shannon Keyes.
“Is there any chance I, as an individual, might be able to speak specifically to you… to be able to explain my situation in my very own words, rather than putting my trust in an individual I’ve never come across or met?” asked Urquhart, apparently referencing his lawyer.
Keyes assured Urquhart that Patterson, who does Legal Aid work, is a “very experienced” lawyer and “it’s my obligation to deal with him.”
“At some point, if you wish to address the court, you will have an opportunity to do so,” added Keyes. “I just wouldn’t suggest that now is the time.”
The matter is due back in court March 9 to check on the status of the psychological evaluation. Urquhart hasn’t yet applied for bail.
No details of the case were mentioned in court.
Police said previously that officers were called to the Village of Keremeos office mid-morning on the day of the incident after a report of a man allegedly threatening staff with a sledgehammer and knife.
“While inside the village office the male damaged property and physically assaulted village workers. As employees escaped from the building the male followed them outside while continuing to yell and assault them and continue his aggressive behaviour,” the Keremeos RCMP detachment said in a press release.
“Police arrived soon after and were able to arrest the male after he assaulted a police officer and continued to struggle and resist arrest.”
Mounties do not believe the man was working in partnership with anyone else or that the incident “was orchestrated or endorsed by any type of protest to current events.”