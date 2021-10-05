To head off neighbours’ concerns about increased traffic, the company behind a major proposed housing development on Timmins Street has offered $110,000 for safety improvements in the area.
It’s the most significant change incorporated in the revised proposal for 955 Timmins St., which will be discussed by city council at its meeting today.
City staff is recommending council grant first reading to the zoning and Official Community Plan amendments required for the project – 219 residential units spread over 71 townhomes and two apartment buildings – then send the matter to a public hearing Oct. 19.
Due to the major changes regulatory changes that are needed – not least of which is switching the site’s zoning from industrial to residential – the city has already completed an initial round of public consultation at the developer’s cost.
“Through the engagement period, the largest concern that was raised from the community was regarding the increase of traffic as a result of the proposed development,” writes city planner Nicole Capewell in her report to council.
“As a result of the engagement feedback, the applicant’s understanding of the current traffic concerns on Moosejaw Street, and the applicant’s desire to try to address these concerns, the applicant has agreed to provide the city with a $110,000 contribution to be used exclusively for traffic-calming measures on Moosejaw Street.
Such measures would include narrowing the intersection of Moosejaw Street and Scott Avenue to slow vehicles there and installing pedestrian-activated lights at Moosejaw Street and Eckhardt Avenue.
But money won’t address the Penticton Industrial Development Association’s main concern about the project.
In a letter attached to council’s agenda package, PIDA president Frank Conci notes the city’s own 2018 economic development strategy cited a lack of suitable land as the biggest impediment to attracting new industrial operations to Penticton.
“A single manufacturer operating on this property will bring millions of dollars into our community, dozens of high-income jobs, contribute significant taxes and utility fees on an ongoing basis,” write Conci.
“Housing in an ongoing concern, but there are many more options for housing that are not available to industrial users, so the preservation of the very limited land available for industrial use is vital.”
The 2.7-hectare site is immediately east of Canadian Tire. Demolition work has already started on a former warehouse on the property.
In other business today, councillors will debate 14 separate motions related to the 2022 budget. The requests range from hiring three new RCMP officers to replacing the windows at Leir House to funding a pilot project for surveillance cameras in the downtown core.
The costliest item is a proposal from Coun. Julius Bloomfield to fund the next phase of the lake-to-lake bike route, which would take riders from Duncan Avenue to South Main Street. City staff has pegged the cost at $4.7 million.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and is open to the public. It can also be viewed live on the city’s website.