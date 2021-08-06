Dan Albas

Dan Albas is the Member of Parliament for the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola. This riding includes the communities of Kelowna (specific boundaries), West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Olalla, Princeton, Merritt and Logan Lake. Albas is a member of the Conservative caucus first elected to Parliament in 2011.

Conservative MP Dan Albas wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to put an election call on hold while wildfires and COVID-19 devastate communities in B.C.

On Friday, the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Tweeted: “With the current wildfire situation here in B.C. and an alarming increase in COVID cases I am asking @JustinTrudeau to put his election ambitions on hold. Now is not the time for political opportunism.”

In his weekly column, Albas predicted Trudeau could call a federal election as soon as Monday.

The community of Monte Creek was devastated by the White Rock Lake fire overnight Thursday. COVID cases are swelling in the Central Okanagan.

In a retweet, Ontario Liberal MP Adam Vaughan said: “Albas just wants back in the HoC so he can move another non-confidence motion…”