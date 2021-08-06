Conservative MP Dan Albas wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to put an election call on hold while wildfires and COVID-19 devastate communities in B.C.
On Friday, the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Tweeted: “With the current wildfire situation here in B.C. and an alarming increase in COVID cases I am asking @JustinTrudeau to put his election ambitions on hold. Now is not the time for political opportunism.”
In his weekly column, Albas predicted Trudeau could call a federal election as soon as Monday.
The community of Monte Creek was devastated by the White Rock Lake fire overnight Thursday. COVID cases are swelling in the Central Okanagan.
In a retweet, Ontario Liberal MP Adam Vaughan said: “Albas just wants back in the HoC so he can move another non-confidence motion…”