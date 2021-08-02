Emergency fire services responded to the following 911 calls for assistance within the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen:
Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
12:48 p.m., Fish Lake Road, wildfire
Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021
6:47 a.m., Government Street, first response
6:46 a.m., 4th Street, Keremeos, assist other agency
7:04 a.m., 7th Street, Keremeos, assist other agency
7:36 a.m., Lakeshore Drive, medical assist
8:07 a.m., Tucelnuit Drive, Oliver, assist other agency
8:15 a.m., Riverside Drive, cardiac
9:20 a.m., Martin Street, medical assist
10:30 a.m., Highway 3, Princeton, motor vehicle accident, extrication
12:05 p.m., Ellis Ave., Hedley, alarm
12:10 p.m., Naramata, motor vehicle accident
12:42 p.m., Eckhardt Ave., alarm
3:17 p.m., Sidney Mountain Road, wildfire
3:47 p.m., Fraser Street, Osoyoos, burning complaint
7:16 p.m., Highway 3 at Daly Drive, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident
7:31 p.m., Vees Drive, medical assist
8:24 p.m., Lakeshore Drive, burning complaint