Emergency fire services responded to the following 911 calls for assistance within the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen:

Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

12:48 p.m., Fish Lake Road, wildfire

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021

6:47 a.m., Government Street, first response

6:46 a.m., 4th Street, Keremeos, assist other agency

7:04 a.m., 7th Street, Keremeos, assist other agency

7:36 a.m., Lakeshore Drive, medical assist

8:07 a.m., Tucelnuit Drive, Oliver, assist other agency

8:15 a.m., Riverside Drive, cardiac

9:20 a.m., Martin Street, medical assist

10:30 a.m., Highway 3, Princeton, motor vehicle accident, extrication

12:05 p.m., Ellis Ave., Hedley, alarm

12:10 p.m., Naramata, motor vehicle accident

12:42 p.m., Eckhardt Ave., alarm

3:17 p.m., Sidney Mountain Road, wildfire

3:47 p.m., Fraser Street, Osoyoos, burning complaint

7:16 p.m., Highway 3 at Daly Drive, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident

7:31 p.m., Vees Drive, medical assist

8:24 p.m., Lakeshore Drive, burning complaint