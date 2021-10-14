After a hellish summer, the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department received a bit of good news this week.
Town council at its meeting Tuesday unanimously approved borrowing $400,000 to help purchase a new pumper truck for the department.
The new truck, which will come from Abbotsford-based HUB Fire Engines and Equipment Ltd. at a cost of $656,000, will replace a 20-year-old pumper that is nearing the end of its service life.
The balance of the purchase will be funded by the Oliver Fire Protection District.
The town will borrow its share through the Municipal Finance Authority of BC, which will do its next round of funding in the spring. Once the money is secure, it’s expected the truck will take 12 to 18 months to build, meaning it likely won’t arrive until 2023.
Public assent for the borrowing was obtained via the alternate approval process, which requires 10% of eligible voters to register opposition in order to trigger a full referendum. There were no responses to the fire truck AAP, which was conducted this past summer.
The department, which played a key role on this summer’s Nk’Mip Creek wildfire and others around the province, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2022.