Get ready for big talk about small businesses in the coming days.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield on Monday proclaimed May 8-12 as B.C. Economic Development Week in Penticton.
“Our business community drives our local economy and this declaration is our way of expressing gratitude for making Penticton the place it is today,” said Bloomfield in a press release.
“Not only is B.C. Economic Development Week a great reminder to shop and think local first, but it’s an opportunity to thank the small business community for the roles they play in supplying the jobs, services and products that are essential to our residents.”
As it so happens, the B.C. Economic Development Association in April hosted 270 people at its convention here, where the City of Penticton received a marketing award for its Start Here jobs campaign.
To continue supporting new and existing businesses, the city is reminding people of the free Penticton Business Tookit, which contains information on local business groups and the local business climate. Hard copies of the nine-page document are available at city hall and digital versions can be found at www.penticton.ca/business-guide.
BCEDA is also offering a handful of free webinars during the week to assist business owners. For more information, visit www.bceda.ca.