Police are asking people in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to keep an eye out for a man sought by Vernon RCMP.
Jason Reece Baker, 50, is wanted for uttering threats, extortion and criminal harassment, and is known to travel throughout the Okanagan and to Keremeos, according to the RCMP.
Baker is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Vernon RCMP detachment at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.