As flooding continues to impact communities across the province, the BC SPCA is holding a half-price adoption promotion to free up space in its locations for emergency boarding of animals impacted by the floods.
“We hope anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet will take advantage of this opportunity,” said BC SPCA spokeswoman Lorie Chortyk in a press release.
“You will not only make a difference in the life of a deserving animal by giving them a loving home, you will also help us support pet guardians and their animals who have displaced because of the flooding.”
The 50% off promotion runs Nov. 24 to Dec. 8 at most facilities across B.C., including the South Okanagan-Similkameen branch in Penticton.
The BC SPCA has been providing free emergency boarding for displaced pets in the Interior, the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island since the flooding began and has been handing out free crates, pet food, leashes and other supplies through Emergency Support Services centres.
If you are interested in adopting a new furry family member, please visit the BC SPCA website at spca.bc.ca/adopt where you will find photos and descriptions of animals currently looking for loving homes. Follow the online instructions for the adoption process.