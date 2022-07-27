The Military Police National Motorcycle Relay made its way through the Okanagan on Wednesday.
A group of 20 bikers — many are retired military, police and corrections officers — are travelling 6,000 kilometres between July 16-31 in an effort to raise money and awareness for the Military Police Children’s Blind Fund.
The ride began in Victoria and will cover much of the Interior. There’s an element of surprise each morning as participants don’t know in advance where they’re headed.
On Wednesday, the relay began in Trail early in the morning and worked its way to Penticton where they stopped for a lunch hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40. They then went to Kelowna and finished the day in Osoyoos.
Two of the riders, Gord and Ginger Gustafson, will be riding all the way to Newfoundland hooking up with other teams along the way.
“We did 460 km yesterday and today we are already at 180 km,” said Ginger Gustafson during the group’s stop in Penticton. “We’re trying to get much of our riding done in the mornings when it’s not as hot.”
Kyle Steel, acting chair of the relay team, is retired from the Canadian Forces and is now a reservist. This is the 12th time he’s participated in the annual event. He said he enjoys the riding, camaraderie of team members and meeting new people along the way.