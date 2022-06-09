After two years of virtual graduation ceremonies, Penticton Secondary School’s outgoing crop of 222 students will gather Friday night to celebrate in style at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The significance of returning to an in-person format, which was made possible by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, isn’t lost on the class’s co-valedictorians, Hanna Hartviksen and Ben McLeod, or their peers.
“We’re just grateful as a whole grad class,” said McLeod, 18.
COVID-19 “forced us to adapt, so it’s definitely helped us grow – and just roll with the punches.”
Hartviksen, 17, said the pandemic also served as a good reminder to be thankful for the gifts in their day-to-day lives.
“It brought more awareness, definitely, to the things we have and the things we have accomplished and brought more attention to lots of things that were taken away from us and opportunities that we couldn’t do or take on during COVID,” she said.
“It made us appreciate everything a lot more.”
They plan to touch on that theme in their valedictory address, which they’ve been working on almost every day since early May.
“As our lives have progressed through high school, we wanted the speech to embody that as well, so acknowledging the steps on the way – good or bad – and everything that has been built, brick by brick,” said McLeod, who attended West Bench Elementary and KVR Middle School before Pen-Hi.
Both students, who also plan to touch on forward-looking topics like climate change, said they’ll look back on their time at Pen-Hi with a deep sense of thanks.
“A lot of the biggest life lessons and opportunities that have been given to us have all been through connections we made through high school, and my teachers supported me insanely throughout these years,” said Hartviksen, who attended Columbia Elementary and KVR Middle School before Pen-Hi.
“There will definitely be a lot of gratitude looking back on it.”
McLeod is set to attend the University of Victoria this fall to study biology en route to becoming an optometrist, while Hartviksen will study engineering at Simon Fraser University.
As products of the French immersion system, both valedictorians will be wearing two white cords over their robes signifying their dual diplomas.
Princess Margaret Secondary School’s graduation ceremony is slated for June 29 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.