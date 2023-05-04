Sandbagging materials are being shipped out to rural communities across the region as the spring melt continues.
The move came in response to the B.C. River Forecast Centre on Tuesday issuing a flood watch for most of Southern Interior. It was upgraded from a high streamflow advisory that remains in effect for much of the Similkameen.
Sand and bags are now available in Cawston at Kobau Park, in Olalla at the corner 1st Street and Main Street, and in Keremeos at the pump station at 1st Street and Highway 3A. In Okanagan Falls, find sandbag centres at Keogan Park and Willow Street.
In the rural Princeton area, sandbag centres have been set up at fire halls in Tulameen, Coalmont, Hayes Creek and Erris.