Penticton should declare itself the Festival Capital of the Okanagan Valley, says a city councillor.
Judy Sentes put forward a notice of motion at this week’s council meeting, which, if passed in two weeks’ time, would see the municipality lay claim to the title.
She said such a declaration has been the subject of “much conversation” over the years and it’s finally time to act on it.
Most of Penticton’s major festivals have been cancelled for two years in a row due to the pandemic but are well-known for drawing people from around the Okanagan.
The largest such event, Peach Festival, commissioned a study in 2019 that estimated its annual economic impact at $3.6 million on the strength of 14,000 out-of-town guests and 23 full-time-equivalent jobs it supports.
As bold as Penticton’s proclamation would be, it wouldn’t quite match Oliver’s claim to be the Wine Capital of Capital or Kamloops’ assertion that it’s the Tournament Capital of Canada.