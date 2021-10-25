Police are hoping to return some construction tools to their rightful owners.
The tools, which were seized recently by Mounties, include a framing nailer, two yellow power generators, one black generator, and a blue air compressor.
“Police would like to return these tools to their proper owner. If you live in the Penticton area and can properly identify the tools by their make, mode and, preferably, the serial number, please contact our detachment at250-492-4300,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“We’d also like to remind those who may lose their wallets or identification to check for them at your local detachment, as often times police recover these items and cannot return them to the owner.”