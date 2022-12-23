A report recommending as much as $5 million in additional annual costs to address public safety was accepted by city council this week as a guide in budgeting and strategic planning processes early next year.
The report was presented to council by community services general manager Anthony Haddad. Council unanimously approved the staff recommendation to accept the “Resource Review of the Penticton RCMP Detachment, Penticton Fire &; Rescue & Penticton Bylaw Community Safety Officer Program.”
Mayor Julius Bloomfield said the report will be an important document as the planning and budgeting processes begin: “We very much need this report to move forward into strategic planning and it gives us a lot of good information that we can base good, sound decisions on in the future.”
The extensive report, undertaken by the previous council, found that despite heavy spending on policing, bylaw enforcement and fire and rescue services, the crises around homelessness, crime, mental illness and addiction have gotten worse over the past five years.
Between 2017 and 2022 the budgeted spending on police and fire increased by 43 per cent. By-law enforcement costs soared by 350 per cent. And the Social Development Department, which began in 2020, went from $132,500 to $675,403 in 2022.
“Despite these investments, demands on the city’s protective services has continued to escalate,” says the report’s executive summary.
“There has been a 56-per-cent increase in mental health calls to the RCMP detachment from 2019-2021.
“The majority of 3,226 calls to the Penticton Fire Department in 2022 are medical and a large majority of these are overdoses. Calls for service to Penticton’s Bylaw Services has also grown from 1,332 in 2017 to 4,563 in 2022.”
These upward trends have not gone un-noticed by Penticton residents.
“The community has observed this increase, with 79% of the population indicating they believe crime has gone up,” the report says.
Central to the findings of the report is the notion that the city currently lacks “interoperability” among the agencies involved in providing public safety — police, fire and rescue, by-law enforcement officers, community safety officers and private security.
To begin to deal with this lack of coordination and cooperation, the report recommends the city create a senior management position of Director of Community Safety.
This position would be responsible for coordinating various public safety entities and for creating a Community Safety and Well Being (CSWB) plan for the city.
Key findings and recommended actions around the RCMP detachment involve increasing mental health supports in the city to reduce the pressure on the police to deal with such issues. Such actions, the report suggests, would free up Mounties to concentrate more on “pro-active policing.”
The report also recommends an increase in the number of sworn members in the detachment by 14. The positions would include: a two-person Police and Crisis Team (PACT); four community/neighbourhood policing officers; four additional members to the traffic section; a school resources officer; and a youth liaison.
The findings involving Bylaw Enforcement Officers (BFOs) and Community Safety Officers (CFOs) focus on the current lack of coordination and “interoperability” with the RCMP.
Recommendations include a business plan for the three groups to work together more effectively. As well, the report recommends giving CFOs Special Municipal Constable status to enhance their legal authority.
As for the Penticton Fire Department, the report found that more than half the call-outs are medically related.
“These calls have been increasing largely as a result of a lack of capacity in the BC Ambulance Service,” the report says. “Calls are directed to Fire and Rescue if there is going to more than a 15-minute delay in the dispatch of an ambulance.”
Using fire trucks to respond to medical calls, “some as minor as a nosebleed” is not an efficient use of resources. An alternative that has been widely employed across North America is the use of Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs) staffed by firefighter/paramedics.
Staff an RRV unit in the department would require 10 employees, the report says, although those employees are also available to work as firefighters, so the actual increase in staffing is unknown.
A table outlining the $5-million-plus financial impact of the recommendations in the report estimated annual costs as follows:
• $2.4 million for additional 14 sworn RCMP members, including PACT officers, neighborhood policing team, traffic, and school resource and youth liaison officers;
• $410,000 for four RCMP civilian staff members;
• $2.2 million for 16 municipal employees including the Director of Public
Safety, a “peer navigator,” high school mental health counsellors, municipal mental health team and the RRV team.
Haddad said his department is setting up two public information sessions in January, where the authors of the report will be in attendance.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert said he found the report “eye-opening to see how much has been downloaded onto municipalities when it comes to crime and mental health and homelessness.”
Coun. James Miller said, “I would welcome a Community Safety Director provided we are able to hire the right individual … (who would be) one of the people who actually gets a seat here in the council horseshoe.”