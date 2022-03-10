The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

8:07 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:03 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:14 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Spill.

12:30 p.m. Osprey Lane, Keremeos. Minor fire.

1:37 p.m. Peach Orchard Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

1:45 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:21 p.m. Reynolds Avenue, Summerland. Alarm.

10:08 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.

11 p.m. Matson Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.

11:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Thursday

12:08 a.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Chimney fire.

12:47 a.m. Man Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:58 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

1:01 a.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Chimney fire.