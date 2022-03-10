The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:07 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:03 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:14 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Spill.
12:30 p.m. Osprey Lane, Keremeos. Minor fire.
1:37 p.m. Peach Orchard Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:45 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:21 p.m. Reynolds Avenue, Summerland. Alarm.
10:08 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.
11 p.m. Matson Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
11:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
12:08 a.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Chimney fire.
12:47 a.m. Man Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:58 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
1:01 a.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Chimney fire.