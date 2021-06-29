VICTORIA — B.C. will move into the third step of its reopening plan on Thursday, says Premier John Horgan.
All key health indicators suggest it’s safe to move into the next phase, said Horgan, noting there were just 29 new cases of COVID-19 for the province on Tuesday, including seven in Fraser Health, which has had the highest daily case counts most weeks.
“That means we can go and cheer for our kids at the soccer game, in the arena, in the gymnasium, we can go to a friend’s place for dinner, we can plan that wedding, we can go to the theatre, we can go to a concert, we can engage again,” said Horgan.
With the move to step three, indoor and outdoor personal gatherings will return to normal, sleepovers will be allowed, masks will be recommended but not required in public indoor settings, and travel across Canada will be permitted.
All orders are lifted on religious gatherings. Indoor gatherings are capped at 50 people or 50 per cent of capacity. Outdoor gatherings are capped at 5,000.
Mask wearing is recommended in all indoor public spaces for anyone age 12 and over who is not yet fully immunized, said Henry. “It is important for us to continue to wear masks in those indoor settings when we’re around people that we don’t know.”
“Some people may also continue to choose to wear masks, and that’s OK,” said Henry, adding people need to proceed at their own pace and some are more vulnerable than others.
There’s no need for people to provide proof of vaccination, said Henry.
Horgan said if he’s meeting people he doesn’t know, he’ll be wearing a mask — “if I’m on a bus, if I’m on a ferry, if I’m on an airplane — these are recommendations now, not directives.”
Henry said Monday that case counts, hospitalizations, deaths and how many people each infected person transmits the virus to are all down, while vaccinations continue to go up.
The final step of re-opening is set for Sept. 7.
Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, who also attended Tuesday’s announcement, said businesses will no longer be required to have COVID-19 safety plans but communicable disease prevention plans in step three.
Each business will reopen at its own pace, said Kahlon.
“Please have patience and show kindness and understanding,” said Kahlon. “The pace will be different for each of us. We need to be respectful and patient with each other. We need to be aware of each other’s boundaries.”
The state of emergency will be lifted this week but the public health emergency will remain.
Changes for Step 3
• Increased capacity at both indoor and outdoor organized gatherings
• Fairs and festivals can operate when following communicable disease prevention guidance
• Canada-wide recreational travel
• No group limit for indoor and outdoor dining
• Liquor service restrictions lifted
• Casinos and nightclubs can operate with a limited capacity
• Seminars and bigger meetings allowed
• All indoor fitness classes allowed, usual capacity
• Limited indoor spectators allowed