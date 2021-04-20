After wrapping up his final three trials in two days, Bryan Lamb is now awaiting judges’ decisions in all of the cases.
The 51-year-old was convicted Monday morning of assaulting two boys in a Kaleden park last summer. The judge in that case ordered a pre-sentencing report, which isn’t due until June, to help craft an appropriate punishment.
From there, Lamb concluded a half-day trial on Monday afternoon on a single count of possession of stolen property.
Court heard he was found in a stolen car that became stuck in a marsh near Keremeos on June 26, 2020.
Lamb testified he was just a passenger in that vehicle – which had been reported stolen a few hours earlier in Oliver – and the driver fled before police arrived.
The judge is set to deliver a decision in that case April 29.
Lamb’s final trial concluded Tuesday afternoon, with a different judge again reserving decision.
In that case, he’s charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of breaching his bail conditions by being within 10 kilometres of Penticton and being out of his home without permission. All of the offences are alleged to have occurred Sept. 15, 2020.
Court heard Lamb called his mother that day from inside his mother’s home in Kaleden, but did not have her permission to be inside the house, which showed no signs of forced entry.
He was arrested a few hours later outside the Compass House shelter in Penticton.
Lamb’s lawyer conceded his client breached his bail conditions, but argued the other charge shouldn’t stand because Lamb didn’t enter his mother’s home – where Lamb was raised – with the intent to commit a crime and there’s no evidence that he did.
A decision in that case is expected within two weeks.
Lamb, who was named in six separate criminal cases as recently as February, has since wrapped up the other three.
Last week, he was acquitted following trial on a charge of uttering threats against the manager of Skaha Lake Liquor Store.
The other two cases concluded, respectively, on Feb. 11, when he was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to spitting on a police officer; and March 30, when the Crown stayed charges of assault with a weapon and breach of a court order.
Lamb is currently behind bars. He was granted bail in February, but turned himself in again after being unable to meet some of the strict conditions of his release.