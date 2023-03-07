Things will get a bit seedy in Cawston this coming Saturday, March 11.
“Thirty-four years ago, the Grist Mill's then-head interpreter, Sharon Rempel, founded a little something called ‘Seedy Saturday that has since become an incredibly popular way, across Canada, to share seeds, knowledge and community. There are now well over a hundred such events happening across Canada every spring,” said organizers in a press release.
The local event, hosted by the Keremeos Grist Mill and Gardens, will be staged at the Cawston Community Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to a seed swap, exhibitors will include a variety of regional seed vendors as well as those who make great use of local agricultural products, making juice, honey, dried fruit, bedding plants and more.
There will also be several local groups including the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society with information and education materials and the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society with kids’ activities.
Admission is by donation with partial proceeds going to the non-profit Canadian Seed Library. Coffee, tea, baked goodies and lunch will be available.
If you have seeds you'd like to sell or swap and need a table, email nfo@oldgristmill.ca or call 250-499-9021.