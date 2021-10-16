The B.C. government will launch a ‘Buy Legal’ campaign to encourage people to buy legal weed.
Oct. 17 will mark the three-year anniversary of legalization.
During that time, the province says the value of B.C.’s legal cannabis sector has more than quadrupled.
“Legal B.C. cannabis businesses contribute to local economies and generate tax revenues that help pay for the schools, hospitals and services we all rely on,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.
The ad campaign will emphasize that buying legal weed helps strengthen local economies and keep profits out of the hands of illegal operators and organized crime.
B.C. now has the third-highest number of legal cannabis retail stores and second-highest number of federal production licence holders in the country.
“As British Columbia passes the three-year anniversary of non-medical cannabis legalization, we are continuing to develop made-in-B.C. approaches to ensure we have a strong and diverse cannabis sector, while working to keep organized crime out of the industry,” says Farnworth.
B.C. is developing programs for direct delivery and farm-gate sales, which will launch in 2022.