The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following call:

Tuesday

7:02 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:23 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:45 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

9:51 a.m. Cedar Avenue, Summerland. Smoke.

9:58 a.m. Naramata Road, Penticton. Alarm.

10:11 a.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:02 a.m. Jubilee Road, Summerland. Structure fire.

12:18 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

12:36 p.m. Kelly Avenue, Summerland. Alarm.

1:52 p.m. Landry Crescent, Summerland. Assist other agency.

3:03 p.m. Enterprise Wat, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:17 p.m. Power Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:32 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:39 p.m. Westhills Crescent, PIB. Alarm.

10:44 p.m. Secrest Hill Road, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:07 p.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Smoke.

Wednesday

1:08 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

3:56 a.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:29 a.m. Simpson Road, Summerland. Wildfire.