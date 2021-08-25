The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following call:
Tuesday
7:02 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:23 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:45 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
9:51 a.m. Cedar Avenue, Summerland. Smoke.
9:58 a.m. Naramata Road, Penticton. Alarm.
10:11 a.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:02 a.m. Jubilee Road, Summerland. Structure fire.
12:18 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
12:36 p.m. Kelly Avenue, Summerland. Alarm.
1:52 p.m. Landry Crescent, Summerland. Assist other agency.
3:03 p.m. Enterprise Wat, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:17 p.m. Power Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:32 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:39 p.m. Westhills Crescent, PIB. Alarm.
10:44 p.m. Secrest Hill Road, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:07 p.m. Skaha Place, Penticton. Smoke.
Wednesday
1:08 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
3:56 a.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:29 a.m. Simpson Road, Summerland. Wildfire.