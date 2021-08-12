Everybody out of the pool!
Aquatic facilities at the Penticton Community Centre will be closed Aug. 14-29 for annual maintenance and cleaning.
Everything from the pools to the change rooms to the mechanical areas will be covered by the work.
“The annual pool shutdown is an important part of the ongoing planned maintenance at the aquatic facility. It helps in keeping the pool functional and in reducing maintenance-related service impacts throughout the other times of the year,” said Kerry Wagner, the city’s recreation operations supervisor, in a press release Thursday.
Other programming at the community centre will continue running.