Security was not an issue at vaccination clinics held recently on Okanagan Skaha School District property.
At Monday night’s meeting, Summerland trustee Dave Stathers asked if a repeat incident from Salmon Arm — where anti-vaxxers stormed a middle school — could happen here.
“Provincially, there are 60 school districts. Unfortunately it was a really awful incident in our region,” Superintendent Todd Manuel told trustees in reference to Salmon Arm.
“RCMP are aware of our dates and we have confidence in our communities. At this time, we haven’t had any threats coming in, but we are also very mindful of our safety plans.”
Manuel said parents are welcome to join students at the clinics and regular information is begin communicated.
There have been three vaccination clinics to date at schools in SD67. Manuel said no dates for future clinics have been confirmed.