Award-winning Canadian country singer Corb Lund is set to perform later this year in Penticton after two previous attempts to stage a concert here were sidetracked by the pandemic.
Lund and his band, The Hurtin’ Albertans, will perform at the Cleland Theatre, Sept. 22, in support of a new album called “Song My Friends Wrote,” which features Lund putting his own spin on some of his favorite songs written by close friends and world-class artists such as Hayes Carll, Todd Snider, Ian Tyson and more
Hailing from Southern Alberta, where he still farms, and with a family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people, Lund is about as authentic as they come.
Embracing his Western heritage through his music, Lund has been known to touch on a range of cowboy themes past and present, from rough-and-tumble tales of lawless frontier saloons to the sombre realities of running a modern family ranch.
Lund has won multiple Juno and Canadian Country Music Association awards, and his 2012 album, “Cabin Fever,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian charts.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 27, at the Penticton Community Centre box office or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.
Lund is also performing in Cranbrook on Sept. 21 and Kelowna on Sept. 23. He was originally set to play Penticton in May and November 2020.