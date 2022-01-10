In keeping with its tradition of supporting local youth, The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise has been busy over the past six months.
The support has not only been financial, but club members have also given hands-on help. The recipient organizations have varied widely.
The OSNS (Child & Youth Development Centre) has been one of the major recipients of funding and volunteer labour. Members of Sunrise Rotary built a new storage shed, painted and cleaned the grounds and manned the phones at the Telethon Fundraiser.
For the Okanagan Nation Alliance Floodplain Re-engagement Project, members learned the idea was not just about planting a few trees in the ground, but rather a solution to bring back wildlife and salmon habitat to the area along the Okanagan River channel.
The club purchased a tent for Eco Studies Program led by the Okanagan Similkameen Conservative Alliance. Each year, dedicated instructors lead young students in learning about avian migration, flight adaptation, conservation and banding and identification of birds that use the Vaseux Lake riparian area each fall.
And the club is also responsible for the Student of the Month feature, which runs regularly in The Herald and highlights outstanding local youths who have demonstrated leadership through a mixture of community and school involvement, personal achievement in academics, music or sport, while demonstrating compassion and dedication in all aspects of their lives.
On the financial front, The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise donated to: the South Okanagan Women In Need Society, to assist youth staying at the women’s shelter; the Uplands Elementary School library program, to provide more student reading opportunities; Foundry Penticton, for its numerous projects and services for youth ages 14 to 24; and the Penticton Breakfast Club program, so no kids start the day hungry
For more information, visit www.pentictonrotary.com.