The snow and cold of winter are upon us and that means dangerous conditions for people who sleep outside.
But a free store operating out of Penticton’s St. Saviour’s Anglican Church is now providing 13 local service agencies with clothing and blankets to distribute to the most vulnerable community members.
“We have people who don’t have homes and others who are at risk of being homeless during the coldest part of the year,” said Rev. Pat Simons.
“We work with local partners to distribute gently used coats, gloves, socks, toques, comforters, blankets, pants and other items to people who have an urgent need.
“Our free store serves as a one-stop shop for agencies like the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, South Okanagan Brain Injury Society and similar groups. They come to us and pick up whatever they need for their client groups.”
Simons and her volunteers typically open the store once a month and schedule the agency representatives to come to the church hall and collect seasonal donations. She said during times like the current cold spell, donations are coming in quickly and snapped up just as swiftly.
While the free store is open once a month for local service agencies, Simons noted the store is often cleaned out of the key items. It can take the subsequent days and weeks to go through new donations and get everything ready for another opening.
“We work alongside other agencies, like ASK Wellness and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, who are also gathering donations and reaching out through nightly community vans and other partners to distribute warm items,” added Simons.
Penticton’s homeless population was estimated at 114 people as of April 2021, the last time a survey was conducted in the city.
The free store at St. Saviour’s Church welcomes donations of gently used or new socks as well as coats, toques, scarves, blankets, comforters, fleece tops, sweaters, warm shirts, pants, boots, shoes and new, packaged underwear.
If you would like to donate items to the free store, you can drop them off at St. Saviour’s Church office, 150 Orchard Ave., between 9 a.m. and noon, Tuesday through Friday or when the church is open for services on Sundays. You can also email or call the church for drop-off information: stsav@shaw.ca or 250-492-4325.