No one was arrested and police have now closed their investigation into a hate crime that shocked Summerland last summer.
Under the cover of darkness on July 14, vandals targeted an Indo-Canadian family’s homes with rocks and graffiti, including a swastika. The incident made headlines across Canada and sparked broader conversations about racism in Summerland.
Mounties at the time said it was being treated as a hate crime, but Summerland RCMP Sgt. Dave Preston told council Monday the investigation didn’t get very far.
“First of all, we didn’t get the suspect,” said Preston.
“We had a number of leads, but in following up on the leads, there wasn’t enough evidence to say it was a particular individual or group of individuals.”
Preston noted, however, that the case isn’t closed permanently.
“If we got information tomorrow that had evidentiary value, then simply the file would be reopened,” he explained. “At this point, we’re not investigating it until we get more information.”
Preston provided the update while appearing before council to present 2020 crime stats.
Calls for service stood at 2,996, which was “pretty consistent” with past years, according to the sergeant, with traffic files at the top of that list.
Preston said the detachment placed renewed emphasis on road safety in the latter half of 2020 and it showed up in the results: Mounties wrote 470 violation tickets or warnings last year, compared to 360 in 2019.
More importantly, the number of motor-vehicle incidents on Summerland streets declined slightly year-over-year from 113 to 102, while the number crashes that resulted in injuries fell from 23 to nine.
Preston cited the rising number of traffic investigations as one factor in a major jump in the number of reports to Crown counsel sent by member of the Summerland detachment.
Those reports, in which police formally recommend charges, rose from 28 in 2019 to 139 in in 2020. However, the officer also noted 2019 was an anomaly, because there were 91 reports to Crown counsel in 2018.
The detachment’s priorities for 2021 are violence in relationships, traffic safety, police visibility and property crime.
Preston said he’s funded for a complement of nine regular officers, but has averaged 7.3 full-time-equivalents during the fiscal year that ends March 31.