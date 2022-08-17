Officials overseeing the response to the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton took a cautious victory lap on Wednesday as the last remaining evacuation order for 25 properties was rescinded and 400 more were taken off alert.
Hugh Murdoch, the current incident commander for the BC Wildfire Service, told a press conference that crews are still hard at work across the 7,000-hectare scene, but no longer see any imminent threats to life or properties.
The exception is a seven-kilometre stretch of Green Mountain Road between the turn-offs to Marron Valley Road and Apex Mountain Road, where a fresh evacuation alert was issued Wednesday.
“That remains in place because there is still active fire upslope of that location and crews are still working together towards each other from the west and the east to tie off that bit of guard,” explained Murdoch
The cause of the fire, which was reported July 29, is still under investigation. The fire remains most active on its northwest flank, closest to Apex Mountain, and southwest flank, closest to Olalla.
Murdoch said crews – drawn from a total of nearly 300 personnel at the site as of Wednesday – conducted a planned ignition Tuesday on the north end of the fire that charred about 10 hectares, and another early Wednesday on the southwest coroner along the Olalla Creek Forest Service Road.
“There was fire burning in a very steep drainage, pretty rocky, and it was going to continue to burn in there for certain, so we ignited a small parcel to get that fire burning in the early morning hours instead of in the heat of the day. That fire has spread upslope onto some flatter ground where it’s moister, rockier and not challenging natural barriers and the efforts of our crews in that area,” explained Murdoch.
At the height of battle last week, 547 properties were under evacuation order, including the community of Olalla, while another 1,050, including the entire Village of Keremeos, were under evacuation alert. Highway 3A was even closed for several days as crews worked at the roadside.
But despite the threat posed by the fire, officials say just a single home and outbuilding have been confirmed lost to flames.
Murdoch credited the work of firefighters and others with stopping more extensive damage.
“I would suggest also a wet spring and wet early part of the summer as well had an impact on the receptiveness (to fire) of the forest fuels at higher elevations,” added Murdoch.
Subrina Monteith, who represents Area I (Skaha West/Apex/Kaleden) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, used the press conference to send thanks all those involved in the fire fight.
“I’m thankful we were the only major fire going on at the time because we did have the resources,” added Monteith.
“In some ways, it was sort of a perfect storm – one I didn’t want to have and I’m sure residents didn’t either – so I’m thankful we did come out of this as good as we could be.”