Penticton taxpayers may be getting a second opinion on how the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen spends their money.
City council at its Feb. 16 meeting is set to debate a motion that calls on city staff “to review current overhead allocation practices of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and report back to council on their impacts to taxpayers.”
The motion, notice of which was served at Tuesday’s meeting by Coun. Frank Regehr, also calls for city staff “to prepare a proposed policy position regarding regional district overhead costs and report back to council by June 2021 for council’s consideration.”
Regehr was reluctant Wednesday to go into too much detail about the issue before council has had a chance to debate the motion, but said the overhead costs in question are the administrative fees the RDOS charges members like the City of Penticton on RDOS projects.
Those fees range based on project size and have increased “exponentially,” according to Regehr, a retired public-sector finance manager who served two years as an RDOS director for Penticton and now sits as an alternate on the 19-member board.
“The administrative costs at the RDOS are a very significant portion of the budget because of how they handle it, so it really comes forward as something that catches your attention,” he said.
Regehr said the effort is one of several he has pursued while on council in the name of fairness for taxpayers. Others include reviews of development cost charges and apportionment of the tax burden between residential and commercial properties.
According to its draft 2021 budget, the RDOS expects to bill members a total of $964,000 in administration fees on capital projects alone. Penticton’s share would be $181,000.
The budget more generally proposes to increase the total RDOS tax requisition by $600,000 to $20.7 million, which would be spread unequally among the seven local governments and nine rural areas that make up the RDOS based on population and services received.
Penticton’s share would be $6 million, which would cost the average residential property owner $98.51.