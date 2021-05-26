Local musicians have come together to offer a wonderful week full of music to keep toes tapping and smiles happening as the community celebrates Penticton Seniors Week May 30 to June 5.
“We are so pleased to have all of this wonderful music throughout the week and we want to thank the talented musicians who have found innovative ways to offer their music to seniors and many other audience members,” said Mignonne Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society, one of the sponsors of Penticton Seniors Week.
Registration for all of the free musical events is through the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society website at www.seniorswellnesssociety.com. The performances can be viewed through free video-conferencing services like Facebook Live and Zoom.
The Seniors Week music kicks off a day early, Saturday, May 29, at 7 p.m., when the Penticton and District Community Arts Council presents an energetic Facebook Live performance by the Organic Humans. Entitled, “Teenagers in Disguise,” the music is designed to get you on your feet to move and groove.
On Tuesday, May 1, from 1-2 p.m., Sax Among Friends will fill your speakers with their performance on Facebook Live. Join local favourites Don Wade, Mel Zachary and vocalist Yanti as they bring back the toe-tapping sounds of years past and stories about the songs.
Kyle Anderson, a local fan favourite, will perform his wonderful selection of music on Wednesday, June 2, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Anderson will sing live for the residents of Cherry Park Residence, which will broadcast the show via Zoom.
Wrap up the day on Friday, June 4, from 3-4 p.m., with an hour of gospel, pop and Elvis in a virtual sing-along.
Gillian Russell will sing the week out on Saturday, June 5, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., as she performs all the happy songs and encourages others to sing along. Russell will also perform live for residents of Cherry Park Residence.
Penticton Seniors Week is organized by the Penticton Seniors Action Committee, a partnership of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society, South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society and OneSky Community Resources, assisted by the City of Penticton.