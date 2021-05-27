You could take Fran Nichol-Prystae out of Saskatchewan, but you could never take Saskatchewan out of her.
Nichol-Prystae, who spent 29 years as an advertising representative at The Herald, passed away suddenly in hospital on May 24. She was 61.
She started at The Herald in 1991 around the same time as Andre Martin, who went on to become The Herald’s general manager before moving on to other business ventures in 2012.
“We argued a lot,” Martin said with a laugh Thursday. “But maybe that’s because she came from Saskatchewan and I came from Saskatchewan, so maybe that’s part of how we were raised to say things to get a conversation going.”
Martin said Nichol-Prystae was devoted to her clients – perhaps too much so at times.
“She genuinely cared for them, almost to the point where you do have a company that you work for and you have to work for your company’s interests as well,” he said.
Nichol-Prystae was raised in Zehner, Sask., but grew restless on the prairies and moved west, first to Calgary where she worked in radio and TV advertising, then to Penticton and The Herald.
She married her husband, Clint, in 2014, but the pair knew each other for approximately two decades before that.
“Twenty years ago, when I ran into her in the Copper Mug Pub, we danced and talked and we went our separate ways,” he recalled. “Twenty years later, I saw her again and asked her on a date and we’ve been together ever since.”
Prystae said he never forgot about his wife-to-be in the intervening decades.
“We always had a little thing for one another, but we never went out because we were with other people. And then when we had our chance to be together, we did.”
Nichol-Prystae never had kids, but considered her husband’s adult children, Travis and Jason, as her own. She also left behind a granddaughter, Eleanor, five siblings, Linda, Patty, Rita, Bill and Mike, plus numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a small open house-style event this afternoon at her home at 150 Basset St., followed this summer by a celebration of life.