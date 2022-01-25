You gotta keep ‘em separated.
The Offspring/Simple Plan concert scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre has been cancelled by Live Nation.
All dates on the nation-wide “Let the Bad Times Roll” tour were cancelled, presumably because of COVID limitations for indoor gatherings.
Customers who purchased tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed. Be advised credit card refunds can take between 5-10 days to post on statements. Contact the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC at: SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca
if a credit card refund has not occurred by Friday, Feb. 18.
For cash and debit purchases, refunds can only be issued in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.. All refunds must be completed by Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:00pm.
For questions or concerns, contact the Valley First Box Office at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca or at 250-276-2144.
Tonight’s Harlem Globetrotters “Spread Game” show at the SOEC will proceed as scheduled. Tickets for tonight’s event are on sale now and range in price from $20-$75, plus tax and applicable service charges.