Fines totalling $8,000 were handed down Thursday against an Osoyoos woman who was convicted in absentia of tax evasion.

Tracy Leah-Ann Doucette, 54, was hit with the mandatory minimum fine of $1,000 on eight counts of failing to file personal and business tax returns.

The charges relate to her personal tax returns for the years 2015-17 and her corporate tax returns for The Write Touch Services Ltd. for the years 2013-17.

Charges were sworn in 2019, and Doucette, after numerous adjournments and at least one non-appearance, was convicted without her present following a one-day trial in provincial court in November 2021.

Prior to being sentenced Thursday, the self-represented Doucette told provincial court Judge Clarke Burnett she’s still dealing with the fallout from the breakdown of an abusive long-term relationship.

“It wasn’t because I was a deadbeat,” said Doucette.

“Nobody’s suggesting you’re a deadbeat,” replied the judge.

Burnett gave Doucette six months to file the outstanding tax returns and three years to pay her fines.

“I have great sympathy for you… and I wish I could do something other than the mandatory minimum, but unfortunately the law doesn’t allow me to do that,” said Burnett.

“What I can do though is give you a lengthy period of time to pay the fines.”

The Write Touch Services Ltd. is a “strategic submission and document planning development and management resource,” according to an online profile that claims the company has helped deliver $76 billion in construction projects around North America.

