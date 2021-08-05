Police were still on the hunt Thursday for two men who assaulted and robbed a 70-year-old downtown Penticton business owner.
The incident took place just after 6 a.m. Wednesday while Sharon Brown was alone inside Ogo’s Ice Cream at 166 Main St.
She was followed inside by two men, one of whom struck her left arm with a hammer before making off with the cash register. Brown was treated at hospital for minor injuries and the store reopened Thursday morning.
As of Thursday afternoon, police hadn’t made any arrests in the case, according to Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy.
“Many local RCMP resources have been assigned to investigate this serious incident. There was heavy pedestrian traffic at the time, and we encourage anyone who may have seen, heard, or captured on video anything which may be related to contact us directly.”
One suspect was described as wearing a black mask, grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and white high-top runners. The second male was described as wearing a black mask and black sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.