An eye-catching salmon created entirely from horseshoes won the People’s Choice Award in Penticton’s 2022 public sculpture exhibition program.
The piece called “Peral the Pandemic Salmon,” which is due to be removed this week from its temporary home along the Okanagan Lake waterfront, was created by Kaleden artist Jean Ouellon.
Second place went to “What Does the Nose Know?” a giant sculpture of a nose and glasses created by Vancouver artist Ron Simmer that was installed near city hall.
Third place went to Murphy, a sculpture of a golden retriever that was also parked along the waterfront.
All eight pieces in the outgoing exhibition are set to be removed this week. They’re available for sale by sending an email query to ask@penticton.ca.
Pieces for the 2023 public sculpture exhibition are due to be installed beginning in late May.