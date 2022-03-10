An evening of contemporary Indigenous music has been added to the schedule for the upcoming Ignite the Arts Festival in Penticton.
Awakening: First Blossoms/Spring Equinox is set for Sunday, March 27, at 7 p.m. and will feature performances from Syilx youth songstress Devyn Destinee, Syilx performance artist Mariel Belanger, hip-hop duo Rich n Beka, Secwepemc/Nuu-Chah-Nulth/Cree hip/trip-hop alternative fusion group The Melawmen Collective, and Indigifunk performers Clearsky and the Constellationz.
“This special lineup of artists will dust off the cobwebs and sweep up the star dust of hibernation, honouring the special time of new life being born, the time when we start to nibble on the new fresh shoots sprouting up, the time of cleansing and getting ready for the new year that is now well on its way,” organizers said in a press release.
“If you have been feeling behind, or needing a lift, this series of performances for one night only may be just what is needed to raise the spirit and fill the vessel.”
The event is being staged by the non-profit 2 Rivers Remix Society, which is based in the Lytton area and exists to support Indigenous performing arts.
Artists will perform at the Cleland Theatre, but spaces is limited and the event will also be live-streamed. To register, visit www.2riversremix.ca.
The larger Ignite the Arts Festival runs from March 25 through April 3.