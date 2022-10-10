Barley Mill

A server at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, which is one of three finalists for Business of the Year in the upcoming 35th annual Business Excellence Awards.

 Special to the Herald

Envelope, please!

The finalists have been announced for the 35th annual Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

A panel of judges whittled down the nominees to a short-list of three names in 10 categories.

The awards will be handed out Mardi Gras-themed gala event, sponsored by Total Restoration Services, on Oct. 22. Tickets can be purchased online at:  www.awards.penticton.org

The finalists are:

Service Excellence, sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial:

• Bob’s Door Service

• Elevation Woodworks Inc.

• South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services

Marketing & Communications, sponsored by Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association:

• Graphically Hip Promotional Inc.

• Travel Penticton

• Wild Slide Presentation Design

Hospitality Excellence, sponsored by Travel Penticton:

• Bowmont Motel

• Glow SUP & Adventures

• The Nest

Not-For-Profit Excellence, sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants:

• JCI Penticton

• Penticton Art Gallery

• South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services

Community Support Excellence, sponsored by Penticton Western News:

• Fountain Tire

• Graphically Hip Promotional Inc.

• The Concorde Retirement Community – Verve Senior Living

Workplace Culture Excellence, sponsored by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services:

• Penticton and Area Cooperative Enterprises

• Travel Penticton

• ValleyFirst, a division of First West Credit Union

New Business of the Year, sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union:

• Cherry On Top Shake Shop

• Penticton Boat Club

• Penticton Global Grocers

Young Professional of the Year, sponsored by JCI Penticton & Graphically Hip:

• Jacob George | Coyote Cruises

• Jane Long-Haggerty | Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.

• Katie O’Kell | Serendipity Winery

Business Leader of the Year, sponsored by TD Canada Trust:

• Cherry Fernandez | SOICS

• Kevin Smith | Kettle Valley Memorial

• Hollie Tayal | Modern PURAIR South Okanagan

Business of the Year, sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen:

• Barley Mill Brew Pub

• Fountain Tire

• Nor-Mar Industries Ltd – Brutus Truck Bodies