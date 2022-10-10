Envelope, please!
The finalists have been announced for the 35th annual Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
A panel of judges whittled down the nominees to a short-list of three names in 10 categories.
The awards will be handed out Mardi Gras-themed gala event, sponsored by Total Restoration Services, on Oct. 22. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.awards.penticton.org
The finalists are:
Service Excellence, sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial:
• Bob’s Door Service
• Elevation Woodworks Inc.
• South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services
Marketing & Communications, sponsored by Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association:
• Graphically Hip Promotional Inc.
• Travel Penticton
• Wild Slide Presentation Design
Hospitality Excellence, sponsored by Travel Penticton:
• Bowmont Motel
• Glow SUP & Adventures
• The Nest
Not-For-Profit Excellence, sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants:
• JCI Penticton
• Penticton Art Gallery
• South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services
Community Support Excellence, sponsored by Penticton Western News:
• Fountain Tire
• Graphically Hip Promotional Inc.
• The Concorde Retirement Community – Verve Senior Living
Workplace Culture Excellence, sponsored by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services:
• Penticton and Area Cooperative Enterprises
• Travel Penticton
• ValleyFirst, a division of First West Credit Union
New Business of the Year, sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union:
• Cherry On Top Shake Shop
• Penticton Boat Club
• Penticton Global Grocers
Young Professional of the Year, sponsored by JCI Penticton & Graphically Hip:
• Jacob George | Coyote Cruises
• Jane Long-Haggerty | Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.
• Katie O’Kell | Serendipity Winery
Business Leader of the Year, sponsored by TD Canada Trust:
• Cherry Fernandez | SOICS
• Kevin Smith | Kettle Valley Memorial
• Hollie Tayal | Modern PURAIR South Okanagan
Business of the Year, sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen:
• Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Fountain Tire
• Nor-Mar Industries Ltd – Brutus Truck Bodies