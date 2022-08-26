Close to 1,600 properties were under evacuation order or alert at the height of the Keremeos Creek wildfire near Penticton, which is still stubbornly clinging to life nearly a month after its discovery.
The fire, which has scorched approximately 7,000 hectares, was reported July 29 approximately 20 kilometres southwest of Penticton.
Crews were hampered by rugged terrain in the area, which straddles the South Okanagan and Similkameen, limiting initial response options.
Within days of the fire igniting, 547 properties were under evacuation order, including the community of Olalla and the village at Apex Mountain, while another 1,050, including the entire Village of Keremeos, were under evacuation alert. Highway 3A was even closed for several days as crews worked at the roadside.
Structure protection crews from fire departments around B.C. were also called in to assist, and officials have reported just one home and one outbuilding were destroyed by flames, which were steered in many places via controlled burns.
“In many areas, forest fuels at high elevations are green, and the moisture content is preventing ignition and spread,” the BC Wildfire Service said in an update earlier this week.
“Dead and fallen trees continue to burn at high elevations on steep slopes.”
As of this week, the BC Wildfire Service still had approximately 200 personnel at the scene, along with helicopters and heavy equipment, as crews continued to reinforce guards and snuff out hotspots.